Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.