Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,656 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

