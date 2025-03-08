Keybank National Association OH Sells 25,177 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.