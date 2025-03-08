KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Stock Price

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WS opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. Worthington Steel has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 550,181 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $5,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,706,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

