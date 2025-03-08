Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.75. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 65,562 shares.

Kingfisher Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

