Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Kroger Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $8,379,373.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,523 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,103.14. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $1,040,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,366.08. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,559 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,476. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kroger stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.