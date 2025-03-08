L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Cut by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average is $227.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

