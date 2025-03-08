Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 556 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.52), with a volume of 6636702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($8.03).

Lancashire Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 33.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 628.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.04.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.