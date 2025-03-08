Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD stock opened at $268.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

