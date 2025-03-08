Larson Financial Group LLC Has $14.08 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 316.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

