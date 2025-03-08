Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

