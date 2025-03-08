Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 16,638 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 174,869 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 164,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 113,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

