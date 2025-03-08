Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 555.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 148.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LEG opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -5.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEG

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.