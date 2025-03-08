Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,899 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 30th, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,120,849.95.

NYSE:LMND opened at $36.18 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $22,066,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

