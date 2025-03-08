LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TREE
LendingTree Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.