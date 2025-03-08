LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $62.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

