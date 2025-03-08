Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of DRS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $122,844.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,962.05. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. The trade was a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,770 shares of company stock worth $2,226,047. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,377,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 166,936 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

