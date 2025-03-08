Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.22.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $499.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.21 and its 200-day moving average is $429.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.