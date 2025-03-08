Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 36,260 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,260 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

