Lifeworks Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 221,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

IYR opened at $96.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

