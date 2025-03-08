Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $431,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.