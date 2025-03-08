Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.