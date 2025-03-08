Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $254.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day moving average of $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

