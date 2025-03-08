Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Viking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE VIK opened at $43.57 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.13.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

