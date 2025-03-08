Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 471 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 307.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.45 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

