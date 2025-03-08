Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $379.52 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

