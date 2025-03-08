Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $120,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

