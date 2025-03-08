Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,401,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.54 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

