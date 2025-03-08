Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

