Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 247.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 171,150 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,334,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.