Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 341.1% in the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

