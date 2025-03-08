Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 29 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $376.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.59 and a 200-day moving average of $449.18. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $313.48 and a one year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

