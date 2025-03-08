Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

