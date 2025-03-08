Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, SolarEdge Technologies, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, and production of lithium, a vital mineral used primarily in rechargeable batteries. These stocks are often influenced by market trends in renewable energy and electric vehicles, as well as by developments in battery technology and environmental policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. 9,355,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,928,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $476.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of ALTM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. 2,039,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,885. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.77. 1,066,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 1,358,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 2,611,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

See Also