Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $137,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,224 shares of company stock worth $5,210,120 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

