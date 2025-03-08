LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

LYB stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

