LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.1 %
LYB stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
