Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,619 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after buying an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

