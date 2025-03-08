Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 1,766 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 142.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,584,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $285.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.13 and a 200 day moving average of $331.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.