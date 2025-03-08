Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

BK stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

