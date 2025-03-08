Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 544.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 173,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

