Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,355 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 299.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 309.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.15 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average of $209.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

