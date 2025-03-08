Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 648 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $234.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $240.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average is $210.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

