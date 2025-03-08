Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Macy’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.