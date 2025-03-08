Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Macy’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.
Macy’s Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s
About Macy’s
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.