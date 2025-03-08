Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 124 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 83.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova stock opened at $288.90 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.05 and a 200-day moving average of $308.83.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

