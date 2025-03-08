Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 6.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 13.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Shell by 9.2% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

