Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 6,610 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

