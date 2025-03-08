Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $664.88 and a 200-day moving average of $650.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

