Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.12%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

