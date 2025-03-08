Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 935.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,146,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 887.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $79.01 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.