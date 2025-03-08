Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.58.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

