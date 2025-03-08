Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,784,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,104 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,848,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,879,000.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €21.72 ($23.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1-year high of €33.49 ($36.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.75 ($30.16).

View Our Latest Analysis on Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.